Sutter Gold Mining Inc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Shares of CVE:SGM opened at C$0.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

