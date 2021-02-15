SVB Leerink Comments on Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.60.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $504.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

