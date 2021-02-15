SVB Leerink Comments on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

TEVA stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

