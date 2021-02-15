Swerve One Day Volume Hits $23.94 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $23.94 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00271296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00437939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00188238 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,245,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,740,268 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.