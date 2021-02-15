Swiss National Bank Buys 8,900 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of JD.com worth $189,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in JD.com by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $99.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

