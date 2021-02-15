Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.61% of Waste Management worth $302,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Waste Management by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of WM opened at $113.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

