Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $225,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $290.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $291.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

