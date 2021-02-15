Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Applied Materials worth $297,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

AMAT opened at $116.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.