Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,515 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.48% of Electronic Arts worth $198,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $3,216,931 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $147.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

