Swiss National Bank Has $1.55 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,083,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 184,700 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Visa worth $1,549,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

