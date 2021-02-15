Swiss National Bank Has $167.11 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.54% of Republic Services worth $167,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 693,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

