Swiss National Bank Has $185.64 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639,929 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Uber Technologies worth $185,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

