Swiss National Bank Has $191.78 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.67% of Motorola Solutions worth $191,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $181.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.