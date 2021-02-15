Swiss National Bank Has $191.90 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.80% of Franco-Nevada worth $191,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 21,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

NYSE:FNV opened at $121.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

