Swiss National Bank Has $204.02 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Illumina worth $204,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,774,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,905 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Illumina by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 13,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $504.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.60.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.