Swiss National Bank Has $214.23 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $214,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 114.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,653,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.65 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,354,537 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

