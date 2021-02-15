Swiss National Bank Has $242.11 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of Humana worth $242,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 23.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $380.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.69 and its 200 day moving average is $409.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

