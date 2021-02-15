Swiss National Bank Has $244.08 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of FedEx worth $244,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE:FDX opened at $263.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.11 and its 200-day moving average is $251.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.