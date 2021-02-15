Swiss National Bank Has $283.02 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of MercadoLibre worth $283,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI opened at $1,943.00 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,802.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,405.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.