Swiss National Bank Has $301.77 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,360,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Altria Group worth $301,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

