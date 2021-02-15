Swiss National Bank Has $305.11 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Square worth $305,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock worth $337,010,306. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Shares of Square stock opened at $272.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.37. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $273.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

