Swiss National Bank Has $316.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Fiserv worth $316,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock worth $2,222,672,199 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

