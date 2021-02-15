Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.56% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $287,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.79.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $485.62 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $386.83 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

