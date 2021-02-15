Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Lam Research worth $259,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lam Research by 19.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $586.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.51 and a 200 day moving average of $417.95. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $597.74. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

