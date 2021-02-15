Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Activision Blizzard worth $291,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,640,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $103.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

