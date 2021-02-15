Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,113,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 395,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Enbridge worth $259,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

