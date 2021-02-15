Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Cigna worth $288,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $206.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.25. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

