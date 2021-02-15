Swiss National Bank Sells 10,800 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.54% of The Hershey worth $172,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $151.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.