Swiss National Bank Sells 137,200 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 137,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Ross Stores worth $185,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Summitry LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 203,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,680,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

