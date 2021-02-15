Swiss National Bank Sells 147,100 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Canadian National Railway worth $312,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $54,001,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

