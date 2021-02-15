Swiss National Bank Sells 21,400 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Ecolab worth $223,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 358,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $219.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.