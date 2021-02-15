Swiss National Bank Sells 21,400 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,891,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.60% of WEC Energy Group worth $174,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $83.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.