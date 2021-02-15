Swiss National Bank Sells 25,600 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $227,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of APD stock opened at $260.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

