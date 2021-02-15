Swiss National Bank Sells 26,900 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $188,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $365.51 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.77 and a 200 day moving average of $321.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

