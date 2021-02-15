Swiss National Bank Sells 34,400 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Global Payments worth $243,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $197.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average is $184.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

