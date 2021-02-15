Swiss National Bank Sells 43,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Snap worth $171,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,415 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $605,038.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,117,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,897.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,357.

Snap stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap to $81.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

