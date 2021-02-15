Swiss National Bank Sells 71,100 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $236,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

