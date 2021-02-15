Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,258,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of American Electric Power worth $188,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

