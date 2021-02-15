Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,622,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Boston Scientific worth $202,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 15,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.39 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

