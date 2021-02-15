Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.75% of Consolidated Edison worth $182,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $71.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

