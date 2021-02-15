Switch (ESH) Hits One Day Volume of $170,707.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Switch has a market capitalization of $441,227.54 and approximately $170,707.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Switch has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Switch token can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00081740 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

