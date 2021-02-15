Sylo (SYLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $191,930.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Sylo token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Sylo has a market cap of $3.44 million and $191,930.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.