Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) stock opened at C$12.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$289.43 million and a PE ratio of 28.29. Sylogist Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.16 and a 52-week high of C$12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.01.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.70 million.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

