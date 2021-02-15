Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,344 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Syneos Health worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $148,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,133.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,316,253 shares of company stock worth $204,390,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

