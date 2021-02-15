Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stake Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Syneos Health worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 301,550 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Syneos Health by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 691,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $80.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $81.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,316,253 shares of company stock valued at $204,390,535 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

