Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock opened at $292.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $293.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.