Synthetix Tops 1-Day Volume of $429.22 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $429.22 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for $26.23 or 0.00054455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $468.70 or 0.00973028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.15 or 0.05202839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018244 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00036899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

