Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sysco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.24. 77,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

