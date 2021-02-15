T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 137,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,393. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.47. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

