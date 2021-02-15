T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.68. 137,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

